Five arrested for manhandling health workers

Five people have been arrested for allegedly manhandling health workers conducting a coronavirus survey at a layout near Hegde Nagar here, police said. An FIR was registered against them on a complaint by health inspector Muniraju and they were arrested late on Thursday night, they said.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers along with health officials, were conducting a door-to-door survey in Sadiq Layout as part of an exercise to identify if any of those who returned to the state after attending the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi had COVID-19 symptoms. Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao warned miscreants attacking health workers.

"Instances of health workers being assaulted and also creating obstruction have been noted. A very stringent warning is issued that anyone who does or supports such acts, non bailable criminal cases will be registered against them and they will be sent to Jail.

Doctors n Medical team have our full protection," Rao tweeted. A woman ASHA worker had alleged that announcement was made from the mosque after which people came out of their homes, abused and attacked them and snatched their bags, kits and mobile phones.

The incident prompted the Karnataka government to issue a stern warning on Thursday to the offenders, saying strong action would be taken against them..

