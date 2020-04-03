Russia to halt flights bringing Russians home overnight on Friday -Ifax cites sources

Russia will suspend all flights bringing Russians home from abroad from Friday night, the Interfax news agency cited sources as saying, without giving a reason.

The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said 25,000 people abroad had appealed for help getting home, with many still stranded as measures to curb the spread of coronavirus have limited travel options.

