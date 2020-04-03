Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland sees four-fold rise in nursing home coronavirus clusters

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:11 IST
Ireland sees four-fold rise in nursing home coronavirus clusters

Ireland has seen a more than four-fold increase in coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes in the space of a week, suggesting there is a need for more measures to protect vulnerable elderly residents, officials said on Friday. Across the whole country, the rate of increase in infections has more than halved since a series of restrictions were put in place from mid March.

But the number of nursing homes reporting clusters of cases rose to 38 from nine from March 24 to March 31, according to the most recent data released on Friday from Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE). Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters the increase had been discussed by the cabinet and the national public health emergency team, which recommends mitigation measures to the government.

"A manifestation of where COVID-19 is at the moment is that the health now of those who are in our nursing homes is a matter of real concern for the government," Donohoe said, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. "We are looking at the moment at what additional measures need to be put in place in nursing home environments."

Outbreaks in nursing homes accounted for almost a quarter of the 160 clusters around the country at the end of March, the HSE data showed. Hospitals accounted for another 18%. While Irish health officials have said four to five people make up the average cluster, Stephen Donnelly, health spokesman for the main opposition Fianna Fail party, told parliament on Thursday that almost 100 staff members and residents in one nursing home had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Ireland has reported 3,849 coronavirus cases and 98 related deaths as of Friday. Health officials across the world have warned that the elderly are especially vulnerable in the global pandemic.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 82, compared to a median age of 48 of all those infected, according to data from Ireland's health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

State BJP chief courts controversy for travelling during lockdown

BJP state president K Surendran Friday courted controversy for arriving here by car from Kozhikode during the lockdown, drawing flak from the opposition Congress, which demanded that the DGP come clear on it as the leader claimed he had got...

Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video-conference with AAP MLAs to discuss relief work

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a video-conference with all party MLAs on Friday to discuss the relief work being carried out by them in their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The numbe...

S African vegetable market shuts down after India-returned cashier infected with COVID-19

The South African government shut down an entire municipal fruit and vegetable market after a woman cashier, who recently returned from India, tested positive for coronavirus. The market serves the huge provincial capital city of Pietermari...

New York mayor begs for more U.S. aid as jobs data confirms economic carnage

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded with the U.S. government for more help in expectation of a surge in COVID-19 cases next week, as new statistics emerged confirming that hundreds of thousands of people across the country have lost their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020