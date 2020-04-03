FACTBOX-U.S. Democratic proposals for next coronavirus legislation

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in Congress want to pass a fourth bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic after they return to Washington on April 20. Republicans who control the Senate say they should wait to see whether more aid is needed after the Trump administration implements the three response bills already passed by Congress, including an unprecedented $2.3 trillion package signed into law on March 27.

Here are some of the Democrats' proposals: SMALL BUSINESS

Pelosi has called for more aid for small businesses to follow the $377 billion in loans and grants that have already been signed into law. DIRECT PAYMENTS

Pelosi has called for another round of direct payments to build on those that will start going out to millions of Americans in mid-April. She has suggested lifting the cap on state and local tax deductions included in the Republicans' 2017 tax cut. UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Recently passed legislation boosts jobless benefits by $600 per week for four months; Pelosi says this should be extended to six months. FOOD STAMPS

Democrats want a further boost for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often called food stamps, on top of the $15.5 billion that has already been approved. STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders say that the $150 billion in the last legislation will not be enough to balance their recession-hammered budgets. Democrats will push for more. INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING

Democrats have floated a five-year infrastructure bill to fund road repairs, water system improvements, expanding broadband access and other projects. Their proposal would cost $760 billion; President Donald Trump has called for $2 trillion. But Pelosi said on CNBC on Friday that infrastructure needs "may have to be for a bill beyond this", leaving unclear whether she intended to include it in phase four.

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS Democrats want $10 billion for these, saying they are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS MEDICAL CARE Out-of-pocket costs for all medical care related to the coronavirus should be eliminated, Democrats say.

HEALTH INSURANCE Democrats want to open a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, popularly called Obamacare, and increase tax credits in order to lower premiums.

VOTE BY MAIL Pelosi wants up to $4 billion to enable voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats got $400 million for that in previous legislation.

FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE Democrats want to expand family leave for those caring for coronavirus patients. They also want to shore up federal protections for workers who are on the front line against the spread of the coronavirus.

MEDICAID Democrats want to give states incentives to expand the health insurance program for the poor by having the federal government cover more of the cost.

PENSIONS Democrats want federal help for troubled multi-employer pension plans.

(Compiled by Susan Cornwell; editing by Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.