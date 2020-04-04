Left Menu
Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:50 IST
The number of cases of the new coronavirus detected in Egypt jumped by more than 100 for the first time on Friday, bringing total infections to 985, the health ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that 120 new cases had been discovered, and that eight new deaths had been recorded. That brought the total number of deaths to 66.

Egyptian officials have said that once the number of known infections surpasses 1,000, the task of tracing contacts and quarantining those affected would become harder. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said the next week will be critical in Egypt's efforts to contain the illness.

