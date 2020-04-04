Left Menu
Development News Edition

Connecticut coronavirus cases spike, governor calls it a hot spot

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:21 IST
Connecticut coronavirus cases spike, governor calls it a hot spot

A total of 64 percent of the people tested for the novel coronavirus in Connecticut in the past 24 hours came back positive, a spike that underscored the state's status as a hot spot for the disease, Governor Ned Lamont said on Friday. Of the 1,715 Connecticut residents screened for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, 1,090 tested positive, according to state data. A day earlier the percentage of positives was 16 percent.

While cautioning that the "numbers are bouncing around" on a daily basis, Lamont said that Connecticut deserved greater attention from the federal government, especially given the large number of cases in Fairfield County, a commuter hub to New York City, the outbreak's epicenter in the United States. On Thursday, Deborah Birx, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, said Connecticut could become one of the next hot spots for COVID-19, along with Michigan, Indiana, Georgia and Illinois.

"We've been trying to explain to Washington for some time that southern Connecticut is one of those hot spots," Lamont said at a daily briefing on the coronavirus. The data released on Friday showed the number of cases increased by 1,090 from a day earlier to a total of 4,914, with 19 additional deaths for a total of 131. More than half of the deaths are in Fairfield County.

Click https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in a separate browser for a GRAPHIC on coronavirus cases in the United States. Lamont predicted that the peak for hospitalizations would hit Fairfield County in two-and-half to three weeks, stretching the already strained hospitals in the area.

He said he believed Connecticut could meet the projected peak need for 12,000 hospital beds to treat COVID-patients but was less confident about ventilators, the breathing machines which are critical to keeping patients alive. Connecticut has a little over 1,000 ventilators, but may need 4,000, Lamont predicted. He said his team was "scouring the globe" in search of the machines, while also talking to a manufacturer in the state about boosting supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived.DEATHS AND INFE...

Miracle cures? UK investigators go after fake coronavirus medicines

British authorities said on Saturday they were clamping down on bogus cures for the coronavirus, which currently has no specific licensed treatment. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency MHRA said it was investigating 14 f...

Brazil steelmakers shut down blast furnaces as coronavirus hurts demand

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau on Friday announced several production cuts, including temporarily shutting down one of its blast furnaces, following in the footsteps of its domestic competitors as the coronavirus outbreak has harmed demand.Overal...

Judge dismisses fantasy players' suit over MLB sign-stealing

A class-action lawsuit by daily fantasy sports players maintaining that they were cheated by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Soxs illegal sign-stealing was thrown out by a federal judge in New York on Friday. The plaintiffs maintained tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020