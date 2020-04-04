Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 04:52 IST
Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but won't wear one himself

The U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that he himself would not use one. In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the new recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures considered key to slowing the outbreak, which has now claimed more lives in New York state than the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

"With the masks, it's going to be really a voluntary thing. You can do it, you don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's OK," Trump said. When asked about the reasoning behind his decision, Trump cited his high-profile meetings. "As I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens ... I don't see it for myself, I just don't," Trump said.

The decision to promote mask use comes as state governors and hospitals clamor for scarce supplies of medical-grade masks for first responders. It also comes as experts have questioned the administration's decision not to urge widespread mask use, in contrast to other countries hit by the virus. "What has changed in our recommendation? Well, it's important to know that we now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, noting that new evidence points to viral transmission via speaking, in addition to coughing and sneezing. "Even those who eventually become pre-symptomatic, meaning they will develop symptoms in the future, can transmit the virus to others before they show symptoms," he said.

Trump said the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention are not recommending the use of medical-grade masks for most people. He added that Americans can make cloth masks at home. 3M Co said on Friday it would make more N95 respirator masks for the United States to fight the pandemic, but warned of the "humanitarian implications" of limiting supply to other countries as Trump directed.

"The narrative that we aren't doing everything we can as a company is just not true," 3M chief executive Mike Roman told CNBC television in an interview on Friday. "I'm not at all happy with 3M," Trump said when asked about the pushback his order had received from Canada and the company. "I heard what he had to say today. I don't know the gentleman, but we're not happy with 3M."

Trump took aim at states as well, saying they should have been better prepared to respond to the pandemic with their own stockpiles of medical supplies, and should not have expected the federal stockpile to meet their needs. "Many of the states were totally unprepared for this, so we had to go into the federal stockpile," Trump said. "We're not an ordering clerk. They have to have for themselves."

"We have been spending a tremendous amount of time, effort and billions and billions of dollars on making sure that they have what they have." Trump himself initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus and his administration has drawn fire for its slow response. (Additional Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Mohammed Zargham, Eric Beech and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bill Berkrot and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

UNGA adopts resolution in fight against COVID-19

The United Nations General Assembly UNGA has adopted a resolution on fighting COVID-19. UNGA also called for intensified international cooperation to against the pandemic. Resolution 74270 states that the 193-member UNGA notes with great co...

US says uninsured coronavirus patients will be covered

The tens of millions of Americans who lack health insurance will be covered by the government if they fall sick with the COVID-19 illness, the US health secretary said Friday. Alex Azar told reporters that the CARES act, a coronavirus stimu...

Trump invokes Defense Production Act to stop export of masks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order directing his administration to stop N-95 face masks and other personal protective equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from being exported to other countries.I...

OPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts

OPEC and its allies are working on a deal for an unprecedented oil production cut equivalent to around 10 of worldwide supply in what they expect will be a global effort including the United States, but the White House did not make such a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020