46 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally at 179
With 46 new coronavirus positive cases reported on Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rose to 179, the state Health Department said.
Meanwhile, Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Bhatt gave roses to 9 patients who recovered from COVID-19 and administered them an oath to stay at home under quarantine for 14 days after they were discharged from a hospital.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,547 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,322 active cases, 163 cured/discharged/migrated people and 62 deaths. (ANI)
