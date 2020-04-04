Philippines records 8 new coronavirus deaths, 76 more infections

The Philippine health ministry on Saturday reported 76 additional coronavirus infections and eight new deaths.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said a total of 144 people have died in the Philippines while 3,094 were infected, the majority of whom were reported in the past four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.