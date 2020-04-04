One COVID-19 patient passes away in Ahmedabad

A COVID-19 patient passed away in Ahmedabad on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. The death toll in Gujarat has risen to 10 now.

Ten more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to 105. According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare's latest bulletin, there are 2902 positive COVID-19 cases in India, including 2650 active cases, 184 cured and discharged, and 83 deaths. (ANI)

