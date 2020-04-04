145 new coronavirus cases in Maha, total 635; six deaths

As many as 145 persons were confirmed to have coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the number of patients to 635, an official statement said. A statement released by the Public Health Department said most of these persons were tested by private laboratories over the last few days, and the results were validated by government labs on Saturday.

Further, six coronavirus patients died in the state during the day. Four of them were from Mumbai, one in Amravati and one at Mumbra in Thane district, it said. A total of 32 COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far.

On the other hand, 52 patients have recovered and have been discharged..

