Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, total figure rises to 306

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala has surged to 306, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:50 IST
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala, total figure rises to 306
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Kerala has surged to 306, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said on Saturday. "Kerala today reported 11 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection - six from Kasargod District, and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

She further said, "Five of the new cases are people who returned from Dubai, three have returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, one person who came back from Nagpur and two got infected through primary contact locally." Of the 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerala so far, 254 patients are currently under treatment in different hospitals in the state and 50 others have been discharged, she said.

The Health Minister also said that in the State a total of 1,71,355 persons are under observation, of which 1,70,621 are under home observation and 734 are admitted in hospitals. "174 persons were hospitalised today. 9,744 samples were sent for testing from those who had symptoms and 8,586 reports were negative," she added. As per the latest update by the Ministry, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3072 while 75 people have died of the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Three IAF personnel under quarantine as one of them visited Nizamuddin area in mid-March

Three personnel of the Indian Air Force IAF are under a precautionary quarantine presently as one of them had visited the Nizamuddin area around the same time the Tablighi Jamaat meeting was happening there last month, an IAF spokesperson s...

Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworths stepdaughter, Fia Hats...

8 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, total count in Gautam Buddh Nagar 58

Eight more persons, including a woman and her two children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 58, officials said on Saturday. Four of the latest cases were fro...

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states step up coronavirus fight

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020