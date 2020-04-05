Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in Europe

Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in EuropePTI | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:23 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sources
With a total of 46,033 deaths, out of 627,203 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19
Italy, with 15,362 deaths, and Spain, with 11,744, are the two worst-hit countries in terms of fatalities. France has recorded 7,560 deaths and Britain 4,313.
