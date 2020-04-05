Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sources

With a total of 46,033 deaths, out of 627,203 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by COVID-19

Italy, with 15,362 deaths, and Spain, with 11,744, are the two worst-hit countries in terms of fatalities. France has recorded 7,560 deaths and Britain 4,313.

