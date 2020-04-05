COVID-19: Seven more tested positive in HP, total cases now 14

Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, a senior official said here. Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Fifty-four samples were tested for the infection on Saturday, out of which seven came out as positive, he added. Four of the seven patients have already shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, Dhiman said, adding that they are relatives of a 70-year-old woman who died due to COVID-19 in PGIMER Chandigarh on Thursday night. A resident of Delhi, the woman and her six relatives, including her husband, were staying at a guest house in industrial town Baddi of Solan district since March 14. The other three patients were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Dhiman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.