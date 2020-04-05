COVID-19: Seven more tested positive in HP, total cases now 14

COVID-19: Seven more tested positive in HP, total cases now 14PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 00:29 IST
Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, a senior official said here. Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.
Fifty-four samples were tested for the infection on Saturday, out of which seven came out as positive, he added. Four of the seven patients have already shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, Dhiman said, adding that they are relatives of a 70-year-old woman who died due to COVID-19 in PGIMER Chandigarh on Thursday night. A resident of Delhi, the woman and her six relatives, including her husband, were staying at a guest house in industrial town Baddi of Solan district since March 14. The other three patients were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Dhiman added.
