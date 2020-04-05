7 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Himachal Pradesh

Seven new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

"Out of the total of 54 Samples taken and tested in Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, 53 were from Nalagarh in Solan district. The samples include 46 Tabliqhi Jamaatis and 7 were of the family of a lady who was tested positive and died yesterday in PGI," Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, IGMC said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

