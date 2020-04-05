Fourth COVID-19 death in Pune

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Pune's Sassoon Hospital on Sunday, according to the Pune Health Officials. This is the second death reported today, taking the total deaths in Pune district to four.

The patient had a history of diabetes, officials further stated. Earlier, samples from a 60-year-old woman who was brought dead at Sassoon Hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The woman was admitted last week on suspicions of being COVID-19 positive but was later discharged from the hospital.

The total positive cases in the state stood at 635 as per the Maharashtra Health Department on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

