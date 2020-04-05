Left Menu
COVID-19 patient dies, tests of two deceased come out positive

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:46 IST
A COVID-19 patient succumbed here in Maharashtra on Sunday while samples of two persons who died earlier also came out coronavirus positive, officials said. A 69-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 2 and was also suffering from a gall bladder ailment died at the district hospital, civil surgeon Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar said.

"The woman was admitted to hospital on March 30. She was diagnosed with a gall bladder infection and stone (acute calculous cholecystitis). She underwent surgery at the hospital on March 31," he said. On April 1, after she complained of breathlessness, her samples were sent for testing and the results came out positive for coronavirus on April 2, he said.

"The patient was sent to the district hospital in Aundh area. Since admission, the patient was unstable due to her surgery. She died here in the hospital on Sunday," he said, adding that the woman was also suffering from obesity. Besides, samples a 60-year-old woman who died on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, Sassoon Hospital's Dean Dr. Ajay Chandanwale said.

The woman, who had some co-morbid conditions, was recently discharged from Pune's Naidu hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus there. "Early Saturday morning, the woman was brought to the Sassoon Hospital where she was declared brought dead. After realizing that she had gone to Naidu Hospital where she tested negative for coronavirus, we took fresh samples and sent them for tests which came out positive," Dr. Chandanwale said.

He said a 52-year-old man who was admitted to the Sassoon Hospital also died on Saturday. "His samples were sent for testing. The results came out positive late Saturday evening. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension," the official said.

