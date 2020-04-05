Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

Reuters | Juba | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:17 IST
South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Sudan has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, its vice president said on Sunday, becoming the latest African nation to report a case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Riek Machar said a 29-year old patient arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28, and that she was being treated in isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting: Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

AP Medi-Tech Zone set to manufacture ventilators, Covid-19 testing kits

Amaravati, Apr 5 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Medi-Tech Zone AMTZ is getting active, after a long spell of lull, to produce ventilators and Covid-19 testing kits that are critical in fighting the pandemic. The Centre has already placed an order f...

Multiplex Association appeals to landlords to waive off rent of operators amid lockdown

The Multiplex Association of India MAI has appealed to landlords across the country to waive off rent and common area maintenance CAM for all the multiplex operators during the period of the current nation-wide lockdownIndia is currently un...

Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603 - health ministry

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.One hundred and fifty-one people have died in the past tw...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have passed 1 million and more than 64,000 people have died, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, in a pandemic that has hammered the world economy.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Reuters tally of reported cases and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020