Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603 - health ministry

Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603 - health ministryReuters | Tehran | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:34 IST
The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.
One hundred and fifty-one people have died in the past twenty-four hours, he said.
The Islamic Republic, the Middle Eastern country worst-hit by the epidemic, now has a total of 58,226 infections, Jahanpur said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Islamic Republic