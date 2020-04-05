Iran's deaths from coronavirus reach 3,603 - health ministry

The death toll in Iran from the outbreak of the new coronavirus has reached 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement broadcast live on state TV on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty-one people have died in the past twenty-four hours, he said.

The Islamic Republic, the Middle Eastern country worst-hit by the epidemic, now has a total of 58,226 infections, Jahanpur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

