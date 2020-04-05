Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's arms firm Denel to produce ventilators in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:04 IST
South Africa's arms firm Denel to produce ventilators in coronavirus fight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's Denel will design and develop medical ventilators in partnership with other state-owned entities, research bodies and medical technology companies to help treat coronavirus patients, the state arms and technology company said on Sunday. Governments and hospitals globally have pleaded with manufacturers to speed up the production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients struggling to breathe.

Danie du Toit, group chief executive of Denel, said in a statement engineers from Denel Dynamics and Denel Aeronautics were already working round the clock on Project Sabela to produce the ventilators, without giving a target figure. "We are still in the early stages of the project, but we are optimistic that this local initiative will help to alleviate the dire need for medical ventilators that are required in great numbers at both public and private hospitals," Du Toit said.

A task force has been formed consisting of experts from Denel, Armscor, which acquires defense materiel on behalf of the Department of Defence, power utility Eskom, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and other entities to investigate designs and produce a prototype of a local medical ventilator. Du Toit said he was confident the team would soon make huge strides in producing the ventilators at a time of global shortages.

Denel, a cornerstone of South Africa's once-mighty defense industry, is also considering other initiatives in which it could repurpose its current operations and technology to assist the national effort to tackle the health crisis. This includes looking at options to produce sanitizers for industrial and medical uses once product certification issues have been clarified and converting Casspir mine-protected vehicles into ambulances, the firm said.

South Africa has reported 1,585 coronavirus cases as of late Saturday, with nine deaths. The ministry of health has approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist the department "with mobilizing reinforcements" from various countries such as Cuba and China, it said on Saturday.

On the same day, Ramaphosa said he spoke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and "asked for technical expertise on infection control, the supply of lifesaving equipment for mobile testing and infection control." South African officials have imposed some of the toughest anti-coronavirus measures on the continent, including a 21-day "stay at home" lockdown that started on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital MGMMCH said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical an...

Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources

The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Su...

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance ...

Plans should be evolved to avoid crowding after lockdown is lifted on April 15: UP CM to state MPs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the lockdown imposed to stem the novel coronavirus spread would be lifted on April 15 but cautioned that a mechanism should be evolved to avoid crowding or else all efforts will go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020