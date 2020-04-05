'One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi'

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi and the reports stating 14 new cases were from Dharavi are false, said sources in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A total of 145 more COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

"The total positive cases in the state stand at 635 and the number of deaths stands at 32. As many as 52 patients have also recovered and discharged till now," said Maharashtra's Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

