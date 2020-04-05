Short of protective gears, health, sanitation workers forced to risk their lives daily: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said many health workers fighting against COVID-19 are constrained to risk their lives everyday in the absence of protective equipment. The comments came on a day a sanitation worker at NDMC's Charak Palika Hospital in south Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 and another 30 staffers who came in contact with him were placed under quarantine.

Gandhi said people should not forget that many doctors, nurses and sanitation workers have not got protective gears. "While expressing gratitude to doctors, nurses and sanitation workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19, let us also remember that all of them have not received adequate protective equipment. In the absence of such equipment, many dedicated health workers are constrained to risk their lives daily," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

