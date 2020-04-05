Left Menu
Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20% in a day - official data

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:55 IST
The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada has jumped by just over 20% to 258 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Sunday.

By 11:05 eastern time (1505 GMT), the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had risen by almost 12% to 14,426. The respective figures on Saturday were 214 deaths and 12,924 positive diagnoses.

