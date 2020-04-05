Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan revolution premier Jibril dies from coronavirus

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:15 IST
Libyan revolution premier Jibril dies from coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died on Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus, an aide and his party said.

Jibril was interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012, following the toppling of Gaddafi the year before. He died in a private hospital in Cairo where he had been treated since contracting the virus late last month, said the aide, Fawzi Ammar. Jibril, who was in his late 60s, had mainly lived in Egypt in recent years after losing power. A former technocrat in Gaddafi's regime, he was sidelined following the 2012 election and the passing of a law that banned former Gaddafi officials from public office.

Before Jibril passed away, Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli had confirmed 18 coronavirus cases in the country and one death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total number now 23

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha taking the total number of cases in the state to 23, the States Health Department said on Sunday. Out of the two new cases, one is a 70-year-old person who has a foreign travel history....

Model Behati Prinsloo isn't ready to have another child right now

American singer Adam Levines wife and model Behati Prinsloo isnt ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment. According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on...

62 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said. No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued ...

No new COVID-19 case in Bihar in past 24 hours, total count at 32

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Sunday from anywhere in Bihar, where a total number of 32 people have been afflicted with the dreaded virus, officials said. Nearly 2,981 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,945 have come out neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020