Mangaluru's first COVID-19 patient cured, to be discharged on Monday

The first COVID-19 patient from Karnataka's Mangaluru has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B Rupesh said on Sunday. "Mangaluru's first COVID-19 positive patient cured. He will be discharged tomorrow," he said.

Earlier in the day, seven more persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in Karnataka, taking the tally to 151, which includes four deaths and 12 cured/discharged patients. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

