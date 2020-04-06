Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:43 IST
Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.
The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico