UK new car sales plunge more than 40% in March - BBC

UK new car sales plunge more than 40% in March - BBCReuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:47 IST
New car registrations in Britain are expected to show an annual drop of more than 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, the BBC said on Monday.
The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its data for March at 0800 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
