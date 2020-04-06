UK new car sales plunge more than 40% in March - BBC

New car registrations in Britain are expected to show an annual drop of more than 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, the BBC said on Monday.

The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its data for March at 0800 GMT.

