Left Menu
Development News Edition

Administration start requisitioning for NCC cadets services to fight COVID-19

Ministry of Defence (MoD) had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’ and guidelines were also issued in this regard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:15 IST
Administration start requisitioning for NCC cadets services to fight COVID-19
Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned for the employment of eight cadets in supply chain management. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Civil and police administration have started requisitioning for services of senior division National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some of them have started giving service from today. Ministry of Defence (MoD) had allowed temporary employment of NCC cadets last week under 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' and guidelines were also issued in this regard. These cadets will give a helping hand to state and municipal authorities to augment relief efforts.

Union Territory of Ladakh has requisitioned for the employment of eight cadets in supply chain management. Neemuch Superintendent of Police has requested Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh Directorate for services of 245 cadets in supply chain and traffic management. Sixty-four senior division cadets including seven women have already been employed. Collector of Bilaspur has requested for service of NCC volunteer cadets for training in COVID-19 preventive measures. These cadets are being imparted training for the job ahead.

Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh (PHHPC) Directorate has received requisition by Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district in HP for services of 86 cadets till April 14, 2020, to assist Police in ensuring social distancing in the city localities.

District Police of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu (TN) has approached district nodal officer on COVID-19 for services of NCC cadets. Fifty-seven cadets including two women have assembled and are being employed. In all, TN, Puducherry & Andaman Nicobar Directorate has provided services of 75 cadets in Tamil Nadu and 57 in Puducherry.

Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also asked for services of volunteer cadets from NCC Group Headquarters Gorakhpur. Some cadets are being employed for the purpose.

Eighty cadets in East Khasi Hills district are assisting the Meghalaya Police in the monitoring of ration distribution and sensitization between April 06-08, 2020.

The types of tasks envisaged for cadets include manning of helpline/call centers; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food/essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue & traffic management and manning of CCTV control rooms.

According to the employment guidelines, state governments/district administration has to send the requisition of employment of volunteer cadets through State NCC Directorates. Details will be coordinated at Directorate/Group Headquarters/Unit level with state government/local civil authority. It should be ensured that ground conditions and laid down requirements are met before the cadets are deployed for the duty.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to subsidise 75 pc wages of all local employees

In yet another far-reaching decision, the Singapore government has decided to pay up to 75 per cent of the wages of all Singaporeans and permanent resident workers for the month of April due to economic devastation caused by COVID-19. Deput...

What if I get Coronavirus..? anxious calls never stop

What if I get coronavirus, will my kin contract this disease What if I get the illness but because of the lockdown, I am not able to reach the hospital When I reach the hospital, will I get ventilator support, will doctor be a...

Delhi govt will increase testing so that positive cases are identified: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi govt will increase testing so that positive cases are identified Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak....

SC issues guidelines for functioning of courts through video conferencing during COVID-19 pandemic

Court hearing in congregation must become an exception during the extraordinary outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary that all courts respond to the call of social distancing to ensure they do not contribute to the spread of vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020