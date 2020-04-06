Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria plans to start reopening shops next week, easing coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:11 IST
Austria plans to start reopening shops next week, easing coronavirus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Austria's government plans to start reopening shops from next week in an initial loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, saying on Monday the country was turning a corner though it widened a requirement to wear face masks.

The Alpine republic was broadly shut down three weeks ago, with schools, bars, restaurants, theatres, non-essential shops and other gathering places closed. The public has been told to stay at home and work from there if possible. The lockdown has curbed the daily increase in infections to single digits in percentage terms and the number of people in hospital has stabilized. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who warned last week the health system could soon be stretched, said his early action was paying off. There have been 220 deaths so far.

"We reacted faster and more restrictively than in other countries and could, therefore, avoid the worst. But this fast and restrictive reaction now also gives us the possibility to come out of this crisis more quickly," Kurz told a news conference. He added, however, that his plan was tentative and would happen "only if we all continue to stick to the (lockdown) measures and stand together as well as we have until now".

That plan is for non-essential shops of 400 square metres (4,300 square feet) or less and DIY shops to reopen on April 14, the day after Easter Monday. They would then be followed by all shops, shopping malls, and hairdressers on May 1, he said. However, only one shopper per 20 square meters of shop space will be allowed.

Restaurants and hotels, meanwhile, will have to wait until mid-May at the earliest and no events will be held until at least late June, the conservative chancellor said. Austria has since Monday required shoppers to wear face masks at supermarkets and drugstores of more than 400 square meters.

While the public has been generally supportive of the lockdown, wrinkles have appeared, with some supermarkets either having run out of masks or charging shoppers for them. Kurz said the government would check that masks are not sold for profit. A scarf or shawl can also be worn instead of a mask. The government said it would expand the requirement to wear a mask to public transport and shops that are reopening.

One item that might have influenced Kurz's decision is a study of whether a representative sample of 2,000 people had been exposed to the coronavirus. The results are due to be presented by Tuesday. "What we can say is that it is in the thousandths of a percent and an infection rate in Austria, to the extent there is one, will be around 1%," Kurz said.

"Any idea of herd immunity has been clearly disproved at the latest by this spot check." Worldwide, over 1.25 million people have been reported infected by the viral pandemic and 68,484 have died, according to the latest Reuters tally, with Italy, Austria's southern neighbor, suffering the highest national toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Discoms obligated to pay for electricity within 45 days: Power Ministry

With its relief being construed as a moratorium on payments, the Union Power Ministry has clarified that electricity distribution companies will continue to be obligated to pay for power within 45 days of presentation of the bill. It, howev...

France may see deepest post-WW2 downturn this year - minister

France will likely see its deepest economic downturn this year since the end of World War Two, far surpassing the slump seen after the global financial crisis, its finance minister said on Monday.Bruno Le Maire told a Senate hearing by tele...

Poland's parliament rejects ruling party plan to vote on postal ballot proposal

Polish lawmakers rejected a ruling Law and Justice PiS party proposal on Monday to hold a presidential election on May 10 by post, making it more uncertain whether the ballot will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic. PiS insists the el...

BT boss gives salary to health workers, lifts pay for key staff

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the COVID-19 shutdown.Philip J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020