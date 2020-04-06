WB govt identifying areas for rapid testing, after receiving ICMR advisory

The West Bengal government has started identifying zones immediately after the ICMR gave its sanction to allow rapid testing for areas reporting clusters, large migration gathering and hotspots. A rapid test, which is a screening test, can detect if a person has COVID-19 through a prick on his finger in just 30 minutes, the official said. All the positive cases, howver, have to be reconfirmed by RT-PCR testing through swab samplaes of the person.

"As soon the areas are identified, we will decide on the next step to start rapid testing, a state health government official said. At present, there are at least 30 NABL accredited laboratories in Kolkata that have the facility for rapid testing, he added.

Even before the ICMR gave its nod for rapid testing for areas reporting clusters, some private laboratories in the city had initiated the move to gather equipment for the purpose. As per the latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory, rapid antibody testing would be undertaken in all areas reporting clusters of COVID-19 positive cases.

The rapid test will also cost lesser compared to testing swab samples, the official said..

