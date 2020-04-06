3 more people test positive for coronavirus in J-K, total count 109

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 109, an official said. "There were three positive tests today. All these cases were detected in Kashmir," the official said.

The total number of cors positive cases in the Union Territory has now reached 109. Two patients have died, four have recovered while another seven tested negative after undergoing treatment. These patients will undergo another test before they are discharged from the hospital.

More than 32,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 10,600 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.