Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League wage row risks undermining good work - UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:06 IST
Soccer-Premier League wage row risks undermining good work - UK minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The British government's Culture Secretary, whose department has responsibility for sport, warned that the game should be "thinking very carefully about their next steps", as the row over player wage cuts rumbles on.

The Premier League, the most lucrative football league in the world, has been suspended for a month and the clubs have asked players and managers to take a 30% cut in pay. Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the stand-off between the PFA and the league on wage cuts was "deeply concerning, especially at a time when more clubs have announced they are furloughing many of their lowest-paid staff."

Premier League leaders Liverpool announced on Saturday that they would be using the government's job retention scheme to pay for some non-playing staff, following similar decisions from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Norwich City. "Leaving the public purse to pick up the cost of furloughing low paid workers, whilst players earn millions and billionaire owners go untouched is something I know the public will rightly take a very dim view of," wrote Dowden.

"At a time of national crisis, our national sport must play its part. I expect to see the football authorities judge the mood of the country and come together with an agreement urgently," he added. The players' union, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), has yet to agree to a cut and argued after a meeting with the Premier League on Saturday that reduced wages would lower tax revenue for the National Health Service.

The PFA's chief executive Gordon Taylor said on Monday players want to know where their money is going and suggested foreign footballers were keener to send their wages back to their home countries to aid the fight against the virus. "We have so many foreign players who come to this country and they know what it says on the contract they will get, which has not always been the case with them at times in different areas of the world," Taylor told Sky Sports News.

"A lot of them also want to help out with their own countries and their own families and looking after their families and friends, the same as the players here. "So they want a choice if their money is being affected, where that money is going, rather than it being imposed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held fr...

Zoos in India put on 'highest' alert after tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

The Central Zoo Authority CZA on Monday put all zoos across the country on highest alert and asked them to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger at a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all states...

Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community

ResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between COVID-19 experts on research into beating the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The site httpsw...

Telangana to explore idea of setting up "COVID blood bank"

The Telangana government would explore setting up a COVID blood bank with antibody-rich plasma from those who recovered from the disease as suggested by biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020