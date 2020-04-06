Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:02 IST
Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Low-paid workers, young people and women are most likely to have lost work in Britain due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus lockdown, researchers said on Monday.

Before the pandemic, about one in seven British employees worked in sectors that have largely or entirely shut down, with those who were already vulnerable worst hit, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank. "There is a remarkable concentration of younger and lower-paid workers in the sectors most affected by the current lockdown," said the author Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist.

"Fortunately, in the short run, many will have the cushion of the incomes of parents or other household members. "But for the longer term there must be serious worries about the effect of this crisis on the young especially and on inequality more generally."

Millions of people in Britain have lost jobs or income as a nationwide lockdown forces many non-essential businesses including restaurants, cultural venues and non-food shops to close their doors. People who were already scraping by on low wages were about seven times more likely than high earners to have worked in one of the sectors worst hit, according to the think tank's analysis of official labour force survey data.

Women aged under 25 were among those worst affected, with more than one in three previously employed in sectors that have largely or totally shut down. Overall, young workers were more than twice as likely to be impacted by coronavirus-linked shutdowns, while women of all ages were about a third more likely to be affected than men.

The data comes after Britain saw a huge spike in the number of people applying for the main Universal Credit state benefits in the first two weeks of the lockdown and food banks warned they were preparing for a surge in demand. The impact of job losses for many young and low-waged workers could be cushioned as they are more likely to live with parents or other household members with higher earnings who may be able to support them, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

The Young Women's Trust, a charity, said it was unsurprising that job losses were having a disproportionately large impact on young women in low-paid work. "Young women are let down by an education system that still funnels them into the jobs society pays and values less; they are let down by sexist workplaces and unfair parenting policies," said its chief executive Sophie Walker.

She called for action including improvements to the benefits system and extra support for workers on insecure contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US denies 'Wild West' swoop on Berlin-bound masks

The US embassy in Germany on Monday denied a claim that a Berlin-bound shipment of protective masks had been confiscated by the United States, calling it disinformation designed to stoke division. The United States Government did not take a...

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khans move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation A...

Rugby-French chief proposes Club World Cup to replace European Champions Cup

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has proposed a radical new Club World Cup tournament to replace the existing European Champions Cup in a bid to increase club revenues that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops

Police can pull over a car when they know only that its owners license is invalid, even if they dont know whos behind the wheel, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court said in an 8-1 decision that unless theres reason to believe otherwis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020