Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daily Mail publisher asks staff to accept shares in lieu of some pay

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:10 IST
Daily Mail publisher asks staff to accept shares in lieu of some pay

Daily Mail and General Trust's media unit has asked staff to take graduated pay cuts, with the difference made up in shares, to help weather the twin hit of less advertising revenue and lower circulation caused by the coronavirus crisis. "This is an extremely difficult time for our industry," Jonathan Rothermere, DMGT chairman and controlling shareholder, said in a letter to DMGT Media staff on Monday.

"With the world spiralling into recession, we have seen, and must expect, a significant decrease in advertising revenue; while the current restrictions have also caused a serious drop in circulation." The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspapers and owns the MailOnline website, said it was asking staff earning more than 40,000 pounds ($49,000) a year to take graduated pays cuts varying between 1% and 26% and receive an allocation of shares in compensation.

($1 = 0.8138 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

African Americans more likely to die from coronavirus illness, early data shows

Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said.In Illinois, black people make up about 30 of...

Next 2-3 weeks to be testing time for FMCG cos amid supply chain disruption challenges: KPMG

Sales of FMCG companies went up due to uptick in demand by panicked consumers, who over-stocked essential products and commodities in view of coronavirus threat, but this may be neutralised by a drop in levels in stock-in-trade due to poten...

Nikki Bella reveals her honest thoughts on ex-BF John Cena and Bray Wyatt match

Ex-fiance of John Cena and American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiends Firefly Funhouse Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36.Taking h...

Combating COVID-19: Serie A clubs unanimously agree to cut wages by up to one-third

Serie A clubs have unanimously agreed to cut the salaries of first-team players by up to one-third due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has struck Italy particularly very hard. League clubs held an emergency conference call on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020