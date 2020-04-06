Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus epidemic "under control" in Norway -health minister

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:38 IST
Coronavirus epidemic "under control" in Norway -health minister

The coronavirus epidemic is "under control" in Norway, the health minister said on Monday, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

A person carrying the novel coronavirus in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 other individuals, Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government's goal had been to limit the spread to maximum one other person. "Before we implemented tough restrictions, every contaminated person in Norway infected 2.5 other individuals on average," Hoeie said.

"If this development had been allowed to continue, we would probably have been in the same situation that we have seen in some countries in Europe." The Norwegian government announced three weeks ago emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of layoffs.

The government will decide on Wednesday whether to extend the restrictions beyond mid-April. It was not immediately clear which measures could be lifted, nor when they would be. Local authorities in the capital Oslo and Trondheim, Norway's third-largest city, have already said they will not reopen schools and nurseries by mid-April because they needed more time to prepare.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Monday the number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 5,755 people, with 59 deaths. The FHI also estimated for the first time on Monday that around 14,000 people in total may be carrying the virus in Norway, or 0.26% of the population.

"It is good news. It shows the restrictions have worked," Camilla Stoltenberg, the head of the institute, told public broadcaster NRK. "(But) we don't know which specific measures worked."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports lowest COVID-19 infections since March 12

Greece on Monday reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since March 12, indicating a flattening of the curve, but warned against complacency. The country reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of...

African Americans more likely to die from coronavirus illness, early data shows

Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said.In Illinois, black people make up about 30 of...

Next 2-3 weeks to be testing time for FMCG cos amid supply chain disruption challenges: KPMG

Sales of FMCG companies went up due to uptick in demand by panicked consumers, who over-stocked essential products and commodities in view of coronavirus threat, but this may be neutralised by a drop in levels in stock-in-trade due to poten...

Nikki Bella reveals her honest thoughts on ex-BF John Cena and Bray Wyatt match

Ex-fiance of John Cena and American professional wrestler, Nikki Bella revealed her honest thoughts on John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiends Firefly Funhouse Match, which is being considered as the best match from Wrestlemania 36.Taking h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020