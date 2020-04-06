Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus equally fatal to young with comorbidities: Union Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:39 IST
Coronavirus equally fatal to young with comorbidities: Union Health Ministry

The novel coronavirus can be equally fatal to the young people having comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney and heart-related issues as to the elderly, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Presenting an analysis of the deaths due to COVID-19 reported so far in the country on the basis of age, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal urged young people having comorbidities to take precautions and follow social distancing to prevent contracting the disease.

"As of now, 86 per cent death cases have exhibited co-morbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart-related problems. Although 19 per cent confirmed cases have been reported among the elderly, since 63 per cent deaths have been observed among them, elderly people form a high risk population," Agarwal said. "Further, though 37 per cent deaths are reported from people below 60 years and approximately 86 per cent of deaths have happened in people with comorbidities highlights that young people with comorbidities are also at a high risk, " Agarwal said.

Analysing the reported deaths due to COVID-19 based on gender distribution, Agarwal said males account for 73 per cent deaths due to coronavirus infection while females 27 per cent, adding that 63 per cent deaths have been reported among people aged 60 and above, 30 per cent deaths among people between 40 to 60 years and 7 per cent among people below 40 years.   Presenting an analysis of the cases based on gender distribution, Agarwal said males account for 76 per cent of the positive cases and 24 per cent females are were afflicted by the disease. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.  However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 137 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reaching 4,678. Of them, 344 have been cured and discharged. PTI PLB TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for cha...

Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action

Premier League clubs are facing a backlash after Liverpool tapped into public funds during the coronavirus pandemic while FIFA on Monday urged players and clubs to reach agreement over wage reductions. English top-flight clubs, among the we...

Delhi Police launches fake news verification module on website

To counter rumours amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Monday launched a fake news verification module on their website, officials saidCitizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and cl...

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion USD 3.5 billion to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020