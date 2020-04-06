30 more test positive for coronavirus in UP; total cases 308

The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 300-mark on Monday with 30 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 308, an official bulletin said on Monday

Among the fresh cases, 26 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, it said. Till Sunday, the state had reported 278 cases, about half of which were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, from where participants took the virus to several parts of the country. The bulletin on Monday said eight case were reported from Sitapur; five each from Lucknow, Shamli and Agra; two each from Mathura, Kanpur, Bijnore, Allahabad, Kaushambi; and one from Badaun

The state has so far reported three deaths--one each in Basti, Meerut and Varanasi. At least 21 people have recovered from the infection in the state. So far, the maximum number of cases has been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar (58) followed by Agra (52), Meerut (33), Ghaziabad (23), Lucknow (22), Shamli (14) and Saharanpur (13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.