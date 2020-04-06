Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pandemic is historical test for EU, Merkel says

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:28 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is historical test for EU, Merkel says

The coronavirus is the European Union's biggest ever challenge and member states must show greater solidarity so that the bloc can emerge stronger from the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. Germany and the Netherlands have been criticised by Italy and Spain - the two countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak - for rejecting calls that the euro zone issue common debt to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

Merkel reaffirmed Germany's opposition to pooling its debt with other countries in the euro system but said she supported using the currency bloc's bailout fund to help badly affected countries to weather the crisis. "In my view... the European Union is facing the biggest test since its foundation," Merkel told a news conference. "We have a big health challenge that is impacting all member states, however differently. It is a symmetrical shock."

Stressing that Germany would be weakened if the EU was seen as showing insufficient solidarity with its most needy members, Merkel said: "It will be about showing that we are ready to defend our Europe, to strengthen it." Germany would also support a post-crisis stimulus programme for the euro zone and the broader EU. "Here too, Germany is ready to make a contribution," she said.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said the eurozone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, with firepower of some 400 billion euros, had the instruments suitable to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic and that hard-hit countries should be given swift access to the cash. Germany had reported 95,391 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,434 deaths as of Monday, a proportionally much lower level than that reported by other large European nations.

NO EARLY END TO LOCKDOWN Merkel said on Monday that restrictions on free movement and business closures, in effect in Germany since March 22, would remain in place until at least April 19 and that it was too early to talk about relaxing the lockdown.

A government document seen by Reuters on Monday maps out a phased return to normal life after the lockdown ends, with measures that would include mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains. The draft action plan would make it possible to track more than 80% of people with whom an infected person had contact within 24 hours of diagnosis. Infected people and those they had contact with would be quarantined, either at home or in hotels.

The document assumes the pandemic will last until 2021. In return, shops would be allowed to reopen, as well as schools in select regions, though strict social-distancing measures would still be in place.

Strict border controls would be relaxed, but large events and private parties would remain forbidden, the document said. As soon as enough protective masks are available, it would be made compulsory to wear them on trains and in buses as well as in factories and public buildings, it said. (Writing by Joseph Nasr and Thomas Escritt, Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian, Czech officials plan to ease some virus measures

Austria and the Czech Republic said Monday they plan to relax some restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus starting after Easter, getting ahead of their European counterparts as they announced proposals that would begin a slow retur...

Virus crisis is EU's biggest test since its founding: Merkel

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest test that the European Union has faced in its history, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, stressing that Germany is ready to contribute to boosting the bloc. In my view... the European Union stands...

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

Governor Cuomo sees signs of pandemic 'flattening' in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday cited tentative signs the coronavirus outbreak was flattening in his state but warned against complacency as the U.S. death toll topped 10,000 and the number of cases reached 350,000. New York report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020