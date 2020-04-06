Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:30 IST
GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential antibody treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Vir's shares rose as much as 34% following the news of GSK's investment, priced at $37.73 per Vir share, a 30% premium to the stock's Friday close. GSK was up about 2%.

Vir's shares, trading at $35.60 on Monday, have more than doubled in the year up to Friday's close. Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed over 68,400 people globally. There is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

"We are transferring antibodies that recovered patients have made, that have presumably helped them recover, to new patients," said Vir Chief Executive Officer George Scangos. Vir's approach, which is different from plasma therapy that involves giving newly infected patients the blood component that carries antibodies, lets it select the best antibodies out of the plasma, and makes it more convenient to administer.

Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau says GSK's selection of Vir as its partner in the race to identify COVID-19 treatments is encouraging, adding that GSK's expertise combined with Vir's demonstrated ability to identify antibodies should help accelerate the collaborative programs. Initial focus will be on accelerating development of Vir's investigational treatments, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, and then directly starting with a mid-stage trial within the next three to five months, the companies said.

GSK has so far focused on providing adjuvants, efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many vaccines, as part of its efforts to find potential vaccines against the coronavirus. Experts have said it could take 12 to 18 months to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

This is California-based Vir's second partnership with a major drugmaker for the development of a potential coronavirus treatment, having last month signed a letter of intent with Biogen Inc. Gilead Sciences Inc is also testing its drug remdesivir as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Moderna Inc, which started testing its vaccine candidate in people last month, signed deals with the U.S. government in March to produce massive quantities of coronavirus vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian, Czech officials plan to ease some virus measures

Austria and the Czech Republic said Monday they plan to relax some restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus starting after Easter, getting ahead of their European counterparts as they announced proposals that would begin a slow retur...

Virus crisis is EU's biggest test since its founding: Merkel

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest test that the European Union has faced in its history, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, stressing that Germany is ready to contribute to boosting the bloc. In my view... the European Union stands...

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

Governor Cuomo sees signs of pandemic 'flattening' in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday cited tentative signs the coronavirus outbreak was flattening in his state but warned against complacency as the U.S. death toll topped 10,000 and the number of cases reached 350,000. New York report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020