FACTBOX-Golf-Majors rescheduled or cancelled due to coronavirus

The rescheduled golf majors calendar due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (original date, event, location, rescheduled date). April 9-12 - The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club: rescheduled for Nov. 12-15

May 14-17 - PGA Championships, TPC Harding Park San Francisco; rescheduled Aug. 6-9 June 8-21 - U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York: rescheduled Sept. 17-20

July 16-19 - Open Championships, Royal St. George's: Cancelled. Tournament will be staged in 2021 at same venue

