UK PM Johnson in intensive care after COVID-19 worsens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his office said on Monday.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," Downing Street said. "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary." A source later said Johnson remained conscious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

