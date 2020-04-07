FACTBOX-UK's Johnson in intensive care: Health experts comment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his symptoms of COVID-19 infection worsened. Below are some immediate comments from health experts:

* Derek Hill, a professor of medical imaging at University College London (UCL): "There is no doubt this turn of events means Boris Johnson is extremely sick.

"One of the features of COVID-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men become seriously ill than women - especially in the over 40 age group. Also we know that people under about 60 seem to have a higher chance of making a recovery from critical illness with COVID-19 than older people." * Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh:

"The admission of the Prime Minister to intensive care is of huge concern and illustrates just how indiscriminate this virus is. Anyone anywhere, including the most privileged in our society, can be affected and can become seriously ill. "It is imperative now, more than ever that the rest of us comply with government guidelines to stay at home and not put others at risk."

