Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore proposes law to ensure safe elections during virus outbreak

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:39 IST
Singapore proposes law to ensure safe elections during virus outbreak
Representative Image

The Singapore government tabled a bill in parliament on Tuesday that sought to ensure that a general election could be held safely if called during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-state, which entered the first day of a month-long partial lockdown on Tuesday to try and curb sharply rising coronavirus cases, has said it is not ruling out holding the ballot before its deadline in early 2021.

Some opposition parties have said holding any vote during the outbreak would be a health risk. The Elections Department said the temporary arrangements would "ensure the safety of voters, candidates and election officials, should the next General Election (GE) take place amid the COVID-19 situation."

Among other provisions, the bill would allow citizens who are under movement restrictions due to the outbreak to cast their votes from the designated facilities to which they may have been confined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoos in T'gana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in US

The Forest department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on highest alert while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Co...

Rlys asks cement cos. to unload goods from freight trains to free up rakes for essentials

The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is u...

DeHaat raises Rs 83 crore from investors including Sequoia India

Agritech platform DeHaat on Tuesday said it has raised USD 12 million Rs 83 crore from investors, including Sequoia India, for business expansion. Based in Gurgaon and Patna, and founded in 2012 by IIT, IIM and NIT alumni, DeHaat is a te...

Railways develops disinfectant tunnel to curb COVID-19 spread

The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Developed at the cost of Rs. 10,000, people are sanitized when they walk through the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020