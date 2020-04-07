Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:57 IST
As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is repatriating citizens and transporting medical equipment for east European governments, in a move coupling one-off charter traffic with savvy government relations amid the coronavirus crisis. Wizz Air is one of several airlines involved in the largest peacetime repatriation effort in Europe as travel firms turn their attention from tourists to serving governments.

"We try to do the right thing," Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters. "Yes, governments and other institutions pay for the flights, but this is not the time to make a profit ... The most important issue here is to help." Wizz has operated two repatriation flights from the United States to Hungary, with the Budapest government picking up the tab and securing onboard meals.

The airline charged the government for a charter flight, a lump sum which it declined to disclose. The government then advertised one-way tickets to Budapest for $880 on the Los Angeles consulate Facebook page. A Wizz Air spokeswoman said that U.S. regulations precluded passengers from picking up the bill, as the flights counted as non-commercial, humanitarian missions.

"U.S. authorities gave us the green light to operate on the basis that we do not charge passengers," she said. "Otherwise we would not get permits. And this is what we strictly kept to." A government spokesman said passengers did eventually pay for the flight.

"The Hungarian citizens paid below-market prices through foreign missions, with the Hungarian state paying for the rest. The repatriating flights were a Hungarian government mission, therefore the passengers had no payment obligation to Wizz Air," the Foreign Ministery said. Wizz has also operated flights for other governments in the region, including those of Slovenia and Macedonia, and is in talks with others.

The carrier is deploying 10% of its fleet and 200 staff in the effort, which included its first-ever transatlantic flights as Airbus jets acquired to serve Europe's tourist boom zig-zagged across the United States and stopped in Iceland for fuel. Hungary's nationalist government has given Wizz Air ample publicity for the repatriation, featuring the airline in videos and media appearances and infusing it with patriotic appeals.

"Home is here," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook alongside a video of the repatriation of hundreds of people from the United States, showing Wizz planes against the setting sun with a soundtrack of romantic music. As a six-plane Wizz fleet flew back from China, Szijjarto met with Varadi and told the businessman: "You play a key role here ... in more ways than one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Spotting talent was my forte, found teenager Virat exceptionally talented: Vengsarkar

He remains Indias best chairman of selectors by a distance for his sheer ability to spot talent and Dilip Vengsarkar always knew that Virat Kohli was exceptional when he first saw the Indian captain in age-group cricket. The former skippers...

Friendship isn't about retaliation: Rahul Gandhi after India temporarily lifts ban on supply of hydroxychloroquine

After India temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine HCQ, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said friendship is not about retaliation and asserted that lifesaving medicines should be made...

COVID-19: SC says 'not an expert body' on health, management issues of migrant workers

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it was not an expert body on dealing with health and management issues of migrant workers arising from the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic and would rather ask the government to set up h...

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin are set to welcome their fifth child together. Hilaria shared the news on Instagram five months after she suffered a miscarriage, her second within seven-months. Sound up Ill let the baby do th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020