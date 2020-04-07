Left Menu
Development News Edition

South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre: WHO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:23 IST
South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre: WHO
Representative Image

Lauding tireless efforts being made by frontline health workers in tackling COVID-19, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said countries in South-East Asia need to redouble efforts to strengthen and expand their nurses and midwives' cadre by 1.9 million to achieve health for all by 2030. Nurses and midwives are central to quality health services for all, for preventing illness, promoting health throughout the life-course, caring for mothers, newborns and children to giving life-saving immunizations, health advice, and looking after older people, said Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, on the occasion of the World Health Day "We must redouble our efforts to ensure the nursing and midwifery workforce has the strength, skills, and support to meet all people's health needs," she said.

The theme of the World Health Day, which marks the foundation of World Health Organization, is support and strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce. In 2015, WHO South-East Asia embarked on a Decade for Health Workforce Strengthening aimed at overcoming shortages and skill-gaps in the Region's health workforce. Improving nursing and midwifery education, deployment and rural retention has been a top priority. By 2018 the Region had 3.5 million nurses and midwives 18 per 10,000 population up from 2.9 million in 2014, a ratio of 16 per 10,000 population.

"There has been progressing, but more needs to be done," the Regional Director said. The regional average is still far below the global average of 37 nurses per 10,000 population, and the required minimum of 40 nurses by 10,000 population. By 2030 the region will need as many as 1.9 million more nurses and midwives. "The global outbreak of COVID-19 emphasizes how crucial nurses are to health security, and WHO takes this opportunity to thank them for their service in these challenging times," the Regional Director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC asks AIIMS to file status report on cancer patient's plea seeking surgery

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS to file a status report on the plea of a woman, who is living with HIV, seeking to schedule a surgery for her at the earliest so that her cancer does not progress ...

Ensuring smooth shipping ops during COVID;46,000 crew, passengers thermal scanned:Ship Min

The government on Tuesday said it is committed to maintaining smooth operations across its shipping ports and has initiated a number of steps, including waiving rentals and thermal scanning of 46,000 crew and passengers, in the wake of COVI...

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020