Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 104 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 104 additional infections. Deaths have reached 177 and total cases 3,764, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier in the day extended to the end of April strict quarantine measures on the country's main island implemented to contain the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.