Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shortage of PPEs prompts Kolkata hospital to set up tailoring unit on its premises

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:57 IST
Shortage of PPEs prompts Kolkata hospital to set up tailoring unit on its premises

A private hospital in the city has set up a tailoring unit on its premises to stitch personal protective equipment (PPEs) for its doctors, nurses and support staff, amid a shortage in supply of masks, gloves and full body suits. The four-member tailoring unit at Charnock Hospital in New Town area has sewed more than hundred protective suits from cotton sheets - primarily used for making surgical gowns.

"The decision to make PPEs on our own was taken after we found that private suppliers were having difficulties in delivering them on time. We didn't want to put pressure on the government by asking for protective gears," hospital managing director Prashant Sharma said. The suits -- custom-made for the users - are soft, inexpensive and non-absorbent, he said.

"We have already distributed one pair of three-ply masks among the doctors and other medical staff. We are preparing the gears at least seven days in advance. Given the heat and humidity, each suit is made keeping the comfort factor in mind," Sharma explained. The protective suits are re-useable, but we dispose them off after single use, he added.

Heaping praise on the tailors, a senior consultant at the hospital said, "The PPEs are durable and provide full body protection. I feel safe wearing them." Another private hospital in the city -- earmarked for COVID-19 patients however, said it had been assured of a steady supply of protective gears by the government. "We need 120 PPEs every day, along with N95 masks. We are sourcing some from our vendors, and the state government is also supporting us with suits and masks. We have been assured of a steady supply," a senior official at AMRI in Salt Lake said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-MotoGP events in Italy, Catalunya join list of postponed races

The MotoGP season will not begin until mid-June after the Italian and Catalan races were postponed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision brings the number of postponed races to seven, while the March 8 first round in Qata...

Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of...

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune

Three coronavirus infected people died on Tuesday in Pune, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients here to 8, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients ...

Kaspersky provides few tips on keeping mobile devices virus-free

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many applications the same rigor to their smartphones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020