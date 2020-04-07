15 test negative for coronavirus in Goa; state tally 7

The test reports of 15 suspectedcoronavirus patients in Goa have come out negative, stateHealth Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday

So far, seven coronavirus cases have been reportedfrom the coastal state and all the patients are undergoingtreatment at a special hospital in South Goa district

Rane said 15 new samples were tested at the virologylab of the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here onMonday night and all the reports came out negative.

