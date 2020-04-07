UK minister Gove is self isolating as family member has COVID-19 symptoms - ITV

UK minister Gove is self isolating as family member has COVID-19 symptoms - ITVReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:26 IST
British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is self isolating as a member of his family is displaying COVID-19 symptoms, an ITV reporter said.
Gove, one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, continues to work, ITV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
