Left Menu
Development News Edition

From ties to masks: German tailor shifts production to survive pandemic

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:05 IST
From ties to masks: German tailor shifts production to survive pandemic

A 100-year-old Berlin tailor has been inundated with orders for colourful face masks sewn by its seamstresses after it suspended production of its signature bow ties two weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak. Auerbach, which is famous for its colourful men's accessories like scarves and ties, has received 8,000 orders for its hand-made face masks, which sell for 18 euros a piece, since it advertised them late last month.

CEO Jan-Henrik Maria Scheper-Stuke said he had to hire 20 new seamstresses in addition to the seven he had before the crisis to meet the flood of online orders, which continues unabated with 800 to 1,000 new masks ordered every day. "Necessity is the mother of invention," said Scheper-Stuke. "We make no profit from making masks. We just want to cover our costs. It is just a survival exercise. We can't wait to return to making ties for weddings and other happy occasions."

Most of the online orders are from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but there have been some from as far as Hong Kong. "When we advertised that we are looking for seamstresses in the local newspaper, we received hundreds of applications," said Scheper-Stuke. "We had to turn people down. And we had to train the new seamstresses how to make masks."

Germany, which has about 100,000 confirmed cases and just over 1,600 deaths, has not made wearing masks in public compulsory. Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that wearing a mask would not necessarily prevent people from catching the coronavirus and that masks made from cloth risk spreading the disease if they are not regularly washed.

"Improper use could be even more fatal," Merkel said when asked if the government would recommend wearing masks. "You need to wash it regularly, avoid wearing it over a long period of time, iron it, or warm it the oven or the microwave."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Online meal delivery firms knocked off course by coronavirus crisis

The lockdown of millions of people at home across the globe due to the coronavirus should have been the perfect recipe for success for the burgeoning online meal delivery market.But some of the worlds largest players, including Uber Eats an...

With 354 new cases, India's COVID-19 count goes up to 4,421

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. A total of 4,421...

Mueller extends Bayern stay until 2023

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday. Im happy that weve reached agreement with Thomas. Thomas is a special player for us, a figu...

Italy, Catalonia MotoGPs postponed over coronavirus

The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back to June 21 at the earliest after organisers on Tuesday postponed the Italian and Catalonian Grands Prix due to the coronavirus. The Italian MotoGP was scheduled for May 31 with Catalonia f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020